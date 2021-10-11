1 killed in wrong-way crash involving 3 vehicles on Highway 249

EMBED <> More Videos 1 killed in NW Harris County wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday night in a crash involving a wrong-way driver in north Houston.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 249 near Seaton Lake Drive.

The driver of a Dodge Journey was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when he struck the front-end of a Toyota Matrix, killing the driver inside, according to Houston police.

The Journey then continued in the wrong direction and struck a Toyota Tundra that was attempting to get out of the way, police said.

The Dodge Journey then caused a third crash when it collided with a Honda Accord.

While there was no immediate word on the identities of those involved in the crash, investigators said they were looking into whether the at-fault driver was impaired.