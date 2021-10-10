Fairfax Symphony debuts classical music at Capital One Hall in rough and ready season opener
The Washington area has a new venue for classical music. The sleek and modern Capital One Hall is nestled in the triangle marked off by the beltway, the Dulles Toll Road, and Route 123 in Tysons, Virginia. On Saturday night the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, returning to live performance for the first time since the start of the pandemic, christened the venue’s main auditorium, a 1600-seat hall that will host Broadway productions, comedy, and concerts by local groups including the National Philharmonic and the Virginia Chamber Orchestra.washingtonclassicalreview.com
