Fairfax Symphony debuts classical music at Capital One Hall in rough and ready season opener

The BBCSO’s first concert at the Barbican for 19 months sees Brahms take centre stage once more. There’s an old saying that “My favourite Brahms symphony is the one I’m listening to at the time”. Of course, it could be applied to a great many things, and its real point is to highlight the importance of embracing the moment rather than worrying about league tables of greatness, or how one thing is ‘better’ than another. All the same, it seems an adage that is particularly suited to Brahms in that all four of his symphonies could reasonably be seen as representing perfection. Much as we may love the entire output of many other composers, it would be harder to claim that all of Beethoven’s symphonies were strictly of equal brilliance.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO