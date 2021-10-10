CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the twentieth anniversary of its landmark series, HBO launched a podcast celebrating Band of Brothers, the World War Two epic following paratroopers from their training to the end of the war in Europe. This past Thursday, the podcast discussed episode five of the series, titled Crossroads. In the beginning of the episode, the company is fighting at a literal crossroads. In the middle of the episode, the series’ defacto protagonist is at a ‘career’ crossroads as he gets promoted from company commander to a more executive position. At the end of the episode, the company is again at a literal crossroads, heading into the frozen, snowy hell that was the Battle of the Bulge. While the Yankees aren’t fighting fascism (though Yogi Berra was!) and Aaron Boone doesn’t hold a candle to Dick Winters, they, too, are at a crossroads. But do they know it?

