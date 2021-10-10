Tyson Fury sang a beautiful song in the ring after his win over Deontay Wilder and boxing fans loved it

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on an absolute show last night in Last Vegas in a trilogy fight that will long be remembered as one of the best fights we’ve ever seen.

Fury got the win via 11th round TKO after he sent Wilder down to the mat for the third time in the fight. Wilder was a warrior all night long but the ref was right to call it there in the 11th.

Fury won their last fight with a seventh round TKO and they had a split decision in their first fight.

After his win Fury did what he loves to do after a win – he grabbed the mic in the ring and belted out a song. This time he sang “Walking in Memphis” but made a slight change to it:

Tremendous.

Boxing fans loved it:

