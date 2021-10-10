CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury sang a beautiful song in the ring after his win over Deontay Wilder and boxing fans loved it

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mp2m_0cN3oDqj00

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on an absolute show last night in Last Vegas in a trilogy fight that will long be remembered as one of the best fights we’ve ever seen.

Fury got the win via 11th round TKO after he sent Wilder down to the mat for the third time in the fight. Wilder was a warrior all night long but the ref was right to call it there in the 11th.

Fury won their last fight with a seventh round TKO and they had a split decision in their first fight.

After his win Fury did what he loves to do after a win – he grabbed the mic in the ring and belted out a song. This time he sang “Walking in Memphis” but made a slight change to it:

Tremendous.

Boxing fans loved it:

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIAU1_0cN3oDqj00

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Nick
Person
James
Person
Tyson Fury
thelines.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder Odds

Fury is 6’9″, the only boxer the 6’7″ Wilder hasn’t enjoyed a height and reach advantage against. Fury dominated both fights from a rounds-won standpoint, but Wilder stole the first-fight draw with two thunderous knockdowns in the final rounds. Fury dominated the second fight, which was stopped by Wilder’s trainer...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Tyson Fury retains WBC heavyweight title, closes trilogy with second KO win over Deontay Wilder

In an action-packed thriller, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by TKO in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was stopped at 1 minute, 10 seconds when an exhausted Wilder went down for the third time of the night and the referee waved the fight off without a count. Fury hit the canvas twice himself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
International Business Times

Boxing News: Tyson Fury Makes Surprising Compliment Regarding Deontay Wilder

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not overlooking the fact that Deontay Wilder remains a dangerous opponent, despite what many think. Speaking with the BBC, Fury made sure that Wilder still received the respect befitting of a title contender and former champion. “A lot of people are writing [Deontay[ Wilder...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Tollexrism#Lmaooo#Wfcompton3#Garnetlauro
fcfighter.com

Tyson Fury Comments on Fighting Through Two Knockdowns in Thrilling Win Over Deontay Wilder

Although Tyson Fury was sent to the canvas two times by Deontay Wilder on Saturday, ‘The Gypsy King’ says he knew the fight wasn’t over. Fury knocked Wilder down in the third round of the heavyweight championship fight. But, in round four, Wilder put Fury down two different times. The British star managed to get back to his feet, however, and Fury went on to stop Wilder in the eleventh round.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There is nothing left for him to do': Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury could RETIRE from boxing after his Deontay Wilder victory but urges him to face Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua next

Carl Froch admits he would not be surprised if Tyson Fury retired from boxing after his thrilling heavyweight victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday. The Gypsy King retained his WBC and Ring Magazine titles via an 11th round stoppage against his American rival, despite being floored twice in round for during the Las Vegas showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Splits Roman Reigns' Bloodline Family on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it's hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight's contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy