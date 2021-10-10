New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The New England Patriots will meet the Houston Texans in Week 5 of NFL action from NRG Stadium.

The Patriots will look for the perfect bounce-back game when they take on the Texans on Sunday, they are coming off a loss to the Buccaneers. As for the Texans, they are coming off a blowout loss to the Bills and this week will not be easy either when they take on New Engalnd.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, October 10

Sunday, October 10 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

How to watch the NFL this season

