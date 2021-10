The Lady Hawk Volleyball team went on the road last weekend, defeating Terry and Ekalaka in three straight sets per match. Speaking of the Terry and Ekalaka matches, Broadus Head Coach Gordon Archer said: "We had a pretty good weekend of volleyball. The girls played strong and relaxed, and against Terry we hit and passed the best we have all year, though maybe we got a little too relaxed when it came to serving, and dropped a few we shouldn't have."

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO