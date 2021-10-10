CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anacortes, WA

Saturday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes football team wins for the fifth time

By Skagit Valley Herald Staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrrgD_0cN3luTF00
Buy Now Anacortes Hayden John (left) makes a defensive stop Saturday against Ingraham's Rocco Marckx. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team rolled to victory Saturday, and shut out its opponent in the process.

Jake Schuh ran for 145 and two touchdowns, Rex Larson threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and the Seahawks beat Ingraham 36-0.

Schuh got his total on 15 carries, Larson went 13-for-16 for 142 yards passing, and Adrian Castro scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble return.

Chase Moehl had the sack and forced fumble that led to Castro's touchdown as the Seahawks improved to 5-1.

Neah Bay 42,

Concrete Lions 20

NEAH BAY — The Lions fell to Neah Bay to fall to 0-2.

Cross Country

Hole in the Wall Invitational

LAKEWOOD — Jessica Frydenlund led the Anacortes girls' team to a victory in the gold division.

Frydenlund won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 43.8 seconds as the Seahawks won with 92 team points. Fellow Seahawks runner Casey Lemrick placed 15th (19:17.6).

In the girls' silver division race, Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty finished 11th (19:59.4) and Mount Vernon sophomore Taylor Hoyer finished 19th (20:28.2).

On the boys' side, Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer finished fifth (17:57.9) in the freshman/sophomore race, and Anacortes runner Zephy Blee finished 18th (18:50.4) in the silver division race.

Girls' Soccer

Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,

Blaine Borderites 0

BLAINE — Emma Smith had two goals and two assists as the Tigers improved to 9-1 in conference and 10-1 overall.

Liz Cisneros had two goals and an assist, and Hannah Sayer added an assist.

Anacortes Seahawks 3,

Squalicum Storm 0

ANACORTES — The Seahawks beat the Storm to improve to 6-1-2 in conference and 7-1-2 overall.

Emma Foley, Gessica Oliver and Reese Morgenthaler had goals, while Claire Schnabel recorded the shutout in goal.

Coach Gretchen Hanson noted strong play from Oliver and Morgenthaler in a match that was played in rain and wind.

Boys' Soccer

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,

Lopez Island Lobos 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes scored one goal in the first half but poured it on from there to improve to 6-3.

Julian Pedrosa and Ben Rozema each scored twice, while Reuben Hall scored once.

Orcas Island Vikings 3,

La Conner Braves 1

EASTSOUND — The Braves' record sits at 5-5 after the loss to the Vikings.

Volleyball

Capitol Tournament

OLYMPIA — La Conner placed third among 17 teams in its bracket.

In pool play, the Braves faced Ridgefield, Montesano and North Thurston. They finished second in the pool by one point.

In the gold bracket playoff round, they beat Kelso 25-19, 25-23 and lost to Auburn Riverside 25-18, 25-21.

Ellie Marble finished the tournament with 58 kills and 76 digs; Emma Keller 94 assists and 24 digs; Rachel Cram 53 digs; Sarah Cook 26 kills, 51 digs; and Makayla Herrera 26 kills.

"It was so great for us to compete against larger schools," coach Suzanne Marble said. "We played solid from start to finish and am really pleased with our progress."

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
City
Montesano, WA
City
Neah Bay, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Mount Vernon, WA
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
Anacortes, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kelso, WA
City
La Conner, WA
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Braves#Lopez Island#Prep Roundup#Neah Bay 42#Concrete Lions#Tigers#Anacortes Seahawks 3#Squalicum
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
167
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy