Saturday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes football team wins for the fifth time

Buy Now Anacortes Hayden John (left) makes a defensive stop Saturday against Ingraham's Rocco Marckx. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team rolled to victory Saturday, and shut out its opponent in the process.

Jake Schuh ran for 145 and two touchdowns, Rex Larson threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and the Seahawks beat Ingraham 36-0.

Schuh got his total on 15 carries, Larson went 13-for-16 for 142 yards passing, and Adrian Castro scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble return.

Chase Moehl had the sack and forced fumble that led to Castro's touchdown as the Seahawks improved to 5-1.

Neah Bay 42,

Concrete Lions 20

NEAH BAY — The Lions fell to Neah Bay to fall to 0-2.

Cross Country

Hole in the Wall Invitational

LAKEWOOD — Jessica Frydenlund led the Anacortes girls' team to a victory in the gold division.

Frydenlund won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 43.8 seconds as the Seahawks won with 92 team points. Fellow Seahawks runner Casey Lemrick placed 15th (19:17.6).

In the girls' silver division race, Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty finished 11th (19:59.4) and Mount Vernon sophomore Taylor Hoyer finished 19th (20:28.2).

On the boys' side, Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer finished fifth (17:57.9) in the freshman/sophomore race, and Anacortes runner Zephy Blee finished 18th (18:50.4) in the silver division race.

Girls' Soccer

Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,

Blaine Borderites 0

BLAINE — Emma Smith had two goals and two assists as the Tigers improved to 9-1 in conference and 10-1 overall.

Liz Cisneros had two goals and an assist, and Hannah Sayer added an assist.

Anacortes Seahawks 3,

Squalicum Storm 0

ANACORTES — The Seahawks beat the Storm to improve to 6-1-2 in conference and 7-1-2 overall.

Emma Foley, Gessica Oliver and Reese Morgenthaler had goals, while Claire Schnabel recorded the shutout in goal.

Coach Gretchen Hanson noted strong play from Oliver and Morgenthaler in a match that was played in rain and wind.

Boys' Soccer

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,

Lopez Island Lobos 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes scored one goal in the first half but poured it on from there to improve to 6-3.

Julian Pedrosa and Ben Rozema each scored twice, while Reuben Hall scored once.

Orcas Island Vikings 3,

La Conner Braves 1

EASTSOUND — The Braves' record sits at 5-5 after the loss to the Vikings.

Volleyball

Capitol Tournament

OLYMPIA — La Conner placed third among 17 teams in its bracket.

In pool play, the Braves faced Ridgefield, Montesano and North Thurston. They finished second in the pool by one point.

In the gold bracket playoff round, they beat Kelso 25-19, 25-23 and lost to Auburn Riverside 25-18, 25-21.

Ellie Marble finished the tournament with 58 kills and 76 digs; Emma Keller 94 assists and 24 digs; Rachel Cram 53 digs; Sarah Cook 26 kills, 51 digs; and Makayla Herrera 26 kills.

"It was so great for us to compete against larger schools," coach Suzanne Marble said. "We played solid from start to finish and am really pleased with our progress."