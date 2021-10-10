CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Michigan

By Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Michigan, courtesy of PFF. Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall. HOL Take: Saturday night was a big step forward for Ty Robinson, whose grades had really struggled this season. The most significant jump came with his tackling, as he was charted with three STOP tackles while also recording two quarterback pressures (one sack, one hurry) and a batted pass. Overall, the defensive line accounted for eight of NU's 22 total STOP tackles.

