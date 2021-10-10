Marchessault’s passion has him eager for Vegas’ new season

Wednesday night marked a special time for Rogers Place in Edmonton, as it was the first regular season game in well over a year that fans were in the stands. The Oilers put on a show for their home faithful, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in a shootout. However, it was an unexpected guest who is being talked about the most postgame. That would be Connor McDavid's grandma, who was in attendance to watch her grandson play and had a hilarious reaction to him missing an overtime winner by mere inches.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO