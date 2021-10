Today is Friday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2021. There are 77 days left in the year. 75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: The first day after the lifting of meat controls saw the nation still on short meat rations, and prices- where supplies were available—substantially above OPA [Office of Price Administration] ceilings. ... The price for live hogs soared to an all-time high. / More than $250,000 in Henry County real estate changed ownership during September, according to the monthly report of T.C. Matthews, Henry County circuit clerk, where transfers of real estate are admitted to official record.

