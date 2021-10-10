More ramp closings along I-280 as Skyway resurfacing nears completion

While the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing project is nearing completion, its final stages require more closings of I-280 ramps on the bridge.

Joint repairs on several nearby I-280 bridges, meanwhile, are shutting down additional ramps that make I-280 access especially difficult this week in Oregon and East Toledo.

The southbound entrance at Greenbelt Parkway and exit at Front Street and the northbound entrance at Front and exit at Greenbelt all have to be closed simultaneously “in order to finish all of the profiling, grinding, regrinding, grooving, and sealing” on the Skyway’s resurfaced concrete deck “with multiple crews working at the same time to get all of the work done,” Rebecca Dangelo, ODOT’s district spokesman in Bowling Green, said.

Those four ramps will gradually reopen starting Tuesday starting with the southbound exit at Front. The Greenbelt entrance on that side is expected to reopen by the weekend.

But the northbound entrance at Front will be closed through early next week, and at night this week the northbound I-280 entrances from Starr and Navarre avenues also will be closed for pressure-relief joint repairs at the freeway’s bridges over Starr and Seaman Street.

That means no access during the work hours -- unspecified, but typically 8 or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. -- to northbound I-280 between the Woodville/Curtice interchange and Greenbelt. Detouring down to Curtice may be the best option for some, with the simplest alternative route from the East Side being Main/Cherry streets to outbound Greenbelt.

Last week’s rainy weather delayed work affecting part of I-75’s interchange with the Ohio Turnpike and State Rt. 795 in Rossford and Perrysburg Township.

The southbound collector lane will now be closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its bridge over the turnpike. This means southbound I-75 motorists will be able to exit to the toll road but not to Route 795, while traffic coming up from the toll road will be able to exit to Route 795 or continue to southbound I-75.

The Route 795 entrance to southbound I-75 also will remain open.

Also delayed is the completion of a bridge replacement on U.S. 6 east of Fremont. ODOT says that’s because of late-arriving materials -- specifically bridge railings -- to the construction site.

I-75: Reduced to two lanes each way between Buck Road in Rossford and Dorr Street in Toledo for reconstruction and widening. All four ramps at the Anthony Wayne Trail (State Rt. 25) interchange are closed, as is South Avenue between Kuhlman and the southbound I-75 exit ramp. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane inbound between City Park Avenue and I-75 and outbound between Lafayette Street and City Park.

I-75: Paving between I-280 and the Michigan border requires nighttime (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings.

I-280: Reduced to two lanes each way, with no shoulders, across the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway for deck resurfacing until later this year. A second lane may be closed at night. Bridge ramps are closed as follows: Southbound exit to Front through Tuesday, southbound entrance from Greenbelt through Friday, northbound entrance from Front through Oct. 20, northbound exit to Greenbelt through Oct. 21. I-280’s northbound exit to Front, southbound exit to Greenbelt, and southbound entrance from Manhattan may be closed at night this week, and the Navarre Avenue and Starr Avenue entrances to northbound I-280 are closed nightly through Friday during bridge repairs.

I-475/U.S. 23: Nighttime (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings possible between Holland-Sylvania and Central and on I-475 at Secor Road for bridge deck sealing.

U.S. 23 (Ohio): Shoulders closed and lane closings possible during noise wall installation between I-475 and Monroe Street in Sylvania.

U.S. 24 (Detroit Ave.): Lane closings on Detroit, Cherry, and Berdan near their intersection for modification of the roundabout.

Summit Street: Lane closings between 101st and 130th in Point Place for resurfacing.

Ohio Turnpike: One lane each way west of the Bryan interchange for reconstruction. Long delays are possible, especially Fridays and Sundays. Use State Rt. 15/U.S. 20A and U.S. 20 instead. The Indiana Toll Road also has several long, slow work zones between I-69 and Elkhart.

I-75 (Mich.): All ramps are closed at Exit 11 (LaPlaisance Road) during bridge and interchange reconstruction. Mainline lane closings possible.

I-275 (Mich.): Two of three lanes closed for repair in both directions between Carleton and I-94, and additional closings north of I-94. Ramp closings at the I-275/I-94 junction include the northbound I-275 exit to westbound I-94.

U.S. 6: Closed until early November for a bridge replacement between Sandusky County Road 232 and Riley Township Road 240, east of the Ohio Turnpike. Detour via U.S. 20 and State Rts. 412 and 510.

