Tehachapi, CA

Everett Irvin Sims, Nov. 22, 1914 – Sept. 19, 2021

By Tehachapi News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett Irvin Sims passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 19, 2021, with loving family nearby. He was 106 years old. Everett was born in Mobeetie, Texas on Nov. 22, 1914, to Wiley and Bessie Sims. He was the second oldest of eight children and learned to be a farmhand at an early age. On Aug. 8, 1936, he married Adalee Edna Love, to whom he was married for 62 years until she went to be with the Lord in 1998. They farmed in Mobeetie until the Dust Bowl forced Everett to move his family to Tehachapi in the winter of 1940, where there was the promise of work and extended family waiting.

