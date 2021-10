It's polished and secure, but also frustrating in entirely new ways. In this article: Windows 11, gear, Windows, gaming, Microsoft, OS, review. What's the point of Windows 11? With Windows 10, Microsoft had to make a big course correction from Windows 8, an ambitious yet flawed attempt at bringing PCs into the touchscreen era. Before that, Windows 7 was meant as a palate cleanser to help us forget about the bloated mess that was Vista. Given that Windows 10 was already pretty polished when it launched, and only got better over time, why the need for a whole new version?

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO