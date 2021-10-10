CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings

Cover picture for the articleTRIPOLI (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a United Nations centre in Tripoli on Sunday to seek help in escaping Libya after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot. The migrants say they have faced violent abuse and extortion...

sandiegouniontribune.com

Italy ship captain convicted after sending migrants to Libya

ROME — A court in Naples has convicted the captain of an Italian commercial ship of abandonment-related charges for returning 101 migrants rescued at sea to Libya in 2018, in a ruling praised by human rights organizations. But the court absolved the captain of the most serious charge — abuse...
EUROPE
The New Humanitarian

Lebanon’s new low, Libya’s migrant crackdown, and the UN’s Hancock hire: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. At least six people were shot dead in Beirut on 14 October, after gunshots rang out at a protest demanding the removal of a judge investigating last August’s port explosion. The violence appeared to be sectarian in nature, as the demonstration (which led to armed clashes) had been organised by two Shia Muslim groups – Hezbollah and the Amal movement – and the fighting took place in a stronghold of a Christian political party, the Lebanese Forces. Hezbollah accused the LF of firing the first shots, while the LF said it was the result of “uncontrolled weapons in Lebanon” (a reference to Hezbollah’s arsenal), and accused Hezbollah of using religious divisions to stop the port blast probe. Whoever started it, civilians were forced to flee their homes and duck for cover in nearby schools as gunmen fought it out in scenes reminiscent of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war. It was yet another dark day for a country that is in such dire economic straits that its two main power plants recently ran out of fuel, leaving Lebanon without state-generated electricity for 24 hours.
MIDDLE EAST
washingtoninformer.com

Migrants in Libya Demand Deportation to Safe Place

Migrants in the Libyan capital of Tripoli are demanding immediate deportation to a safe location due to living conditions in detention centers and ill treatment by Libyan authorities. Dozens of migrants protested on Saturday, Oct. 9, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters in Tripoli, where protesters...
IMMIGRATION
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME — A Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old who arrived in Libya two years ago was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. At least 15 migrants died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores, the country’s coastguard said Tuesday. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. In a...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

UN Demands Libya Inquiry Into Shooting of Escaping Migrants

GENEVA (Reuters) - Libyan security forces used "unnecessary and disproportionate" force to detain African migrants, shooting dead some of those trying to escape, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday as it demanded an inquiry into the violence. Hundreds of migrants and refugees have waited outside a United Nations...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

After deadly shooting, migrants in Libya just want to leave

After escaping, with hundreds of others, from an overcrowded Libyan detention centre where guards shot dead six migrants, Sudanese refugee Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she just wants to leave the country. "They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were wounded," said the 27-year-old from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. "We're at the end of our tether." The Al-Mabani facility in the capital Tripoli was at triple its capacity following police raids against migrants last week, when guards shot six people dead on Friday.
IMMIGRATION
Pantagraph

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Libya intercepts and returns two boats carrying 550 migrants bound for Europe

The country’s coastguard has turned back two boats heading across the Mediterranean towards Europe. Libya’s coastguard intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore, the UN refugee agency has said. It marked the latest sea interceptions amid a surge of crossings and attempted crossings from...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

ABOARD THE SEABIRD (AP) — An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean. Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.
WORLD
mix929.com

Anger boils over in Cameroon region after gendarme kills 5-year-old

BUEA, Cameroon (Reuters) – A military police officer in the capital of Cameroon’s restive English-speaking South West Region killed a five-year-old girl on Thursday when he fired on a car at a checkpoint, sparking angry protests, a senior regional official said. The incident could further inflame tensions in Cameroon’s two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir. The country is now ruled...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases to nearby ships and authorities who have increasingly ignored their pleas.On this cloudy October afternoon, an approaching thunderstorm heightened the dangers for the overcrowded boat. Nearly 23,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe since 2014, according to...
ADVOCACY
mix929.com

Nigeria phone blackout is helping us fight bandits, says top general

ABUJA (Reuters) – A telecoms blackout will be maintained in large swathes of northwest Nigeria because it is helping the armed forces crack down on bandits responsible for a wave of abductions and attacks, the country’s top general said on Thursday. All telephone and internet services were shut down in...
AFRICA
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
The Independent

US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to a message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.“This is a special prayer alert,” the one-minute message said. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”The message says the mission's field director is working with the U.S. Embassy, and that the field director's family and one other unidentified man stayed at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban are reportedly intending to announce secondary schools for girls very soon, according to a UN official

According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
WORLD

