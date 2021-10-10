How to manage bots in Back 4 Blood – hints and tips for playing solo

The first-person shooter zombie survival genre has long since been a staple of video games. Since the dawn of Left 4 Dead in 2008, Turtle Rock Studios has been on a mission to define what makes that gameplay fun. Whether it’s tearing through hoards or shooting your way out, Back 4 Blood is certainly delivering on that experience. With the four-player zombie action returning to its former glory, some are curious about the campaign. While most of the marketing has surrounded the versus mode where players can take on unique zombies to hunt survivors, the campaign features none of that. With the campaign only having four player co-op, solo players are certainly going to feel left out. Restricting many features of play from the solo campaign, players are getting discouraged. Yet, Turtle Rock Studios plans for a future update to provide a fix for Back 4 Blood solo players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO