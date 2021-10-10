Mother jailed on suspicion of murder, child abuse in toddler’s death: Wichita police

A 27-year-old Wichita woman was jailed Saturday on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and child abuse in connection with her toddler’s death, police said. Officers who responded to a home in the 800 block of South Mission around 3:05 p.m. Saturday found 1-year-old Myonna Townley in critical condition. Police said in a Sunday news release that the child was not breathing when they arrived at the address, near Lincoln and Woodlawn.