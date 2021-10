Bengals running back Joe Mixon hasn't practiced all week due to an ankle injury, but the team is hoping he's healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Packers. "Joe will go tomorrow [Saturday]. We'll get a look at Joe tomorrow to see if he can go on Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor said after practice on Friday. "He's in good spirits and so we'll just give it an extra day here to see where he's at and see where he's at tomorrow and make a decision then."

