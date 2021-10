Jamaica vs Canada: Jamaica will lock horns against Canada for both these sides’ fifth match of the final round of World Cup Qualifier fixtures on the 10th of October. After qualifying for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, Jamaica have had a tough time settling themselves with the level of the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have managed to earn a single point so far from the first four matches, which came in a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica in the final match of the September international break. Their last match saw them back to losing ways, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the USA.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO