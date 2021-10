There were two of the original immigrants to settle in Perry County in 1839 by the name of Gottfried Lorenz. One was a shoemaker who came aboard the ship, Copernicus, and a tailor who was part of the Gruber Group and came aboard the ship, Johann Georg. To make things more confusing, the shoemaker had a son named Traugott who named one of his sons, Gottfried. I told his story in the post, Gottfried’s Popcorn Stand. You will not be told the story of any of those Gottfried’s today. You will read the tale of the shoemaker’s son, Gottfried Lorenz. Yes, that would make the popcorn stand’s Gottfried the nephew of today’s Gottfried. And if that is not enough, the shoemaker’s father was apparently also a Gottfried.

