Kyle Pitts dominant in Falcons' 27-20 win over Jets in London

The Atlanta Falcons showed up in London ready to play in Week 5, capitalizing on a 20-3 halftime lead over the New York Jets and holding on for a 27-20 win. Quarterback Matt Ryan was terrific, rookie Kyle Pitts had a breakout game, and the defense held on when it mattered most.

Here’s our breakdown of the Falcons’ Week 5 International Series matchup against the Jets in London.

Offense

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

What a start for Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense. In a game without both starting receivers Calvin Riley and Russell Gage, Ryan found success going to tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst. Pitts caught his first career touchdown to take a first-quarter lead and set the tone for the game.

The rookie finished with nine catches for 119 yards and a score. As for Ryan, he became the seventh quarterback in NFL history surpass 5,000 passing yards. He’d finish with 342 yards and two touchdowns for a 109.7 passer rating.

Hurst had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown but fumbled twice (one lost). Olamide Zaccheaus had a rough day catching just two of four targets for 20 yards. Tajae Sharpe added four catches for 53 yards — a season high.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a concussion scare early, but returned and continued to be the team’s top offensive threat this season. Patterson finished with 60 receiving yards on seven catches and 54 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Mike Davis continues to run hard and made some plays early to get the offense going. He had a fumble in the third quarter, but finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

It was easily head coach Arthur Smith’s best day calling plays for Atlanta.

Defense

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Falcons were stout on defense for much of the game. Obviously, the Jets aren’t an offensive juggernaut, but it was a good performance from all three levels of the defense. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins got more playing time and recorded his first career interception.

Dante Fowler was good again, even though it won’t show on the stat sheet this week. Rookie LB Ade Ogundeji recorded his first career sack and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner had the team’s other sack.

It was an overall good day from an undermanned secondary, which should be encouraging for defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Special Teams

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Koo was his cool as usual, going 2-for-2 on field goals and converting all three of the team’s extra points. Koo’s long was 52 yards. Punter Dustin Colquitt had an okay day, pinning one of his two punts inside the 20, but averaged 28 yards per attempt.

For the second week in a row, the Falcons kick coverage unit gave up a big play to start the second half. Cordarrelle Patterson had one kick return for 29 yards and Zaccheaus had two punt returns for 19 total yards.