CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jack Johnson

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Johnson was invited to the Avalanche's training camp as a professional tryout (PTO). Johnson, 34, has skated in 950 career NHL regular-season games, tallying 303 points...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Avalanche Announces Roster Moves

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that the following players have been reassigned:. D Justin Barron Colorado Eagles (AHL) C/LW Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL) Pos. Player Team (League) The following player has been will begin the season as injured/non-roster:. D Devon Toews. Pos. Player. On Sunday, the Avalanche placed...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $750,000 deal Sunday per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Johnson was previously with the team on a professional tryout contract. Johnson likely stands as a seventh defenseman and/or a waiver candidate later in the year, especially on a team as deep as...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Sign Mika Zibanejad to 8-Year Extension

The New York Rangers have signed their top center, Mika Zibanejad, to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension. During the 2016 offseason, the Blueshirts acquired Zibanejad from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Derick Brassard, and it has paid off in a big way for the Rangers. Zibanejad developed into a No. 1 center, while Brassard has become a journeyman, playing for six teams in the last four seasons.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
prohockeyrumors.com

Jack Johnson Placed In COVID Protocol

While Colorado will have head coach Jared Bednar back behind the bench tonight, they will be down a defenseman as Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports that Jack Johnson has been placed in COVID protocol. He’s presently asymptomatic but will be out indefinitely. The team has confirmed (Twitter link) that Johnson is in the protocol.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Tough night for power play, offense in Boston

Despite a goal from Luke Glendening and a solid performance from Braden Holtby, the Stars come up empty handed. The Stars couldn't put together a winning streak to start the 2021-22 season after dropping a 3-1 score to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. It was one of...
NHL
NHL

Marchand, Bruins get past Stars in season opener

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored twice, including on a penalty shot, to help the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win in their season opener against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Saturday. Marchand became the third player in NHL history to score his team's first goal of the season...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Sakic
NHL

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot when Capitals host Lightning

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on each day. Today, their choices from 14 games on Saturday. The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning will have some of the top offensive players in the NHL on display when they meet Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSSUN, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Topping that list is Alex Ovechkin, who looks to continue his climb up the all-time NHL goals list. The Capitals captain scored two goals in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday to move past Marcel Dionne for fifth place all-time with 732, nine behind Brett Hull (741) in fourth place. And Ovechkin, who also had two assists Wednesday, has good history against the Lightning with 48 goals in 72 games, tied for the most he's scored against any opponent (48 against the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers). But don't forget the Lightning's superstar scorers, including forward Steve Stamkos (two goals, three assists) and defenseman Victor Hedman (five assists), each of whom has scored five points and is tied for the NHL scoring lead with Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. Expect offense to take center stage Saturday; the teams have combined to score at least seven goals five times in their past six games. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
NHL
NHL

Ruotsalainen, Sabres defeat Coyotes in shootout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres won their second straight game to start the season with a 2-1 shootout victory against the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Cody Eakin scored, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves for the Sabres (2-0-0). Arttu Ruotsalainen scored the deciding goal in the shootout.
NHL
NHL

Early Intermission: CHI @ PIT - 19:20 of the First Period

At the discretion of the officials, a decision was made to end the period early with the final 0:40 to be played prior to the start of the second period due to the puck breaking the glass behind the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 77.3, which...
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: OTT @ TOR - 19:55 of the Second Period

The Maple Leafs challenge for off-sides prior to Drake Batherson's goal, and after video review, the call on the ice is reversed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Ottawa. Explanation:. Video review determined that Ottawa's Drake Batherson was in an off-side position prior to his goal....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#American#The Los Angeles Kings#Avalanche Executive#Nhl Entry Draft#The Blue Jackets
NHL

Sullivan sets Penguins coaching wins record against Blackhawks

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Sullivan became the winningest coach in Pittsburgh Penguins history with a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks in the home opener at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The win was No. 253 for Sullivan, passing Dan Bylsma. Sullivan is 253-131-44 in seven seasons with Pittsburgh, which includes...
NHL
NHL

NYR@MTL: Game Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens' homecoming was spoiled by the New York Rangers, 3-1 on Saturday. The Habs of course were hosting their 2021-22 home opener at the Bell Centre, in front of a capacity crowd for the first time in 585 days. Geoff Molson addressed the fans before pregame ceremonies...
NHL
NHL

Greiss' 40 saves lift Red Wings past Canucks

DETROIT -- Thomas Greiss made 40 saves, including 23 in the third period, to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. "He was excellent, especially in the third period," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said of Greiss, who...
NHL
NHL

Talbot, Wild defeat Kings for second straight win to start season

LOS ANGELES -- The Minnesota Wild held off the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win at Staples Center on Saturday. Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Wild (2-0-0), who were coming off a season-opening 2-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

SvoNotes: Win over Seattle just like old times in Nationwide Arena

A fired-up 5th Line helped push Columbus to an overtime win Saturday night. When I wrote about Thursday's emotional Blue Jackets season opener, I called it a night the team and the fans would never forget. Saturday's game, meanwhile, was more like the type of game we all remembered. It...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk could make season debut for Senators against Stars

Ottawa, Dallas having ongoing trouble in first periods. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Sunday. Tkachuk's potential debut impacts Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk could make his season...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy