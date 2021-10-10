Avalanche Signs Jack Johnson

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on each day. Today, their choices from 14 games on Saturday. The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning will have some of the top offensive players in the NHL on display when they meet Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSSUN, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Topping that list is Alex Ovechkin, who looks to continue his climb up the all-time NHL goals list. The Capitals captain scored two goals in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday to move past Marcel Dionne for fifth place all-time with 732, nine behind Brett Hull (741) in fourth place. And Ovechkin, who also had two assists Wednesday, has good history against the Lightning with 48 goals in 72 games, tied for the most he's scored against any opponent (48 against the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers). But don't forget the Lightning's superstar scorers, including forward Steve Stamkos (two goals, three assists) and defenseman Victor Hedman (five assists), each of whom has scored five points and is tied for the NHL scoring lead with Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. Expect offense to take center stage Saturday; the teams have combined to score at least seven goals five times in their past six games. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.

