Evidence-based Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training coming to Ellsworth and Machias
Healthy Acadia will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) for interested individuals ages 16 years and older. The two-day course will be offered Oct. 19-20 at the Church of God, 53 Christian Ridge Road in Ellsworth. A course will be offered in Machias, Nov. 3-4 at University of Maine at Machias (9 O’Brien Avenue). Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0