3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks That Beat Sales in Q3

More and more consumers are turning to electric cars. Sales of electric cars are expected to skyrocket during 2022. Almost 40% of consumers who plan to buy a new car in 2022 will choose an electric one. This percentage is increased compared to 2020 and 2021. Even those who already have an electric car, 77% say that their next car will also be electric. In total, 50% predict that they will buy a car (electric or with internal combustion engine), an increase of 17% compared to November 2020. In fact, 65% of them say that they will buy one within the next 12 months.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO