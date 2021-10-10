CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks That Beat Sales in Q3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the global chip shortage continues to impact Chinese EV companies, the industry has immense long-term growth potential. So, popular Chinese EV stocks NIO Inc. (NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), and Li Auto Inc. (LI), which beat their third-quarter vehicle sales estimates, could be worth watching.Despite the semiconductor chip shortage severely affecting the electric vehicle (EV) industry, EV sales of Chinese companies have gotten a boost due to government subsidies and other preferential policies. In addition, the Chinese government would like 20% of new cars sold to be new energy vehicles by 2025.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Fuelling EV Adoption: the UK’s Petrol Crisis Could See a Rise in Electric Vehicle Stock Prices

The UK petrol shortage has prompted a massive spike in online searches for electric vehicles. Interest in electric vehicles spiked 1,600% on September 24th - when the shortage grew to a national scale. As a result of the crisis, it appears that the nationwide petrol shortage may accelerate the adoption of electric cars. The crisis has provided the backdrop to Motor Fuel Group’s flagship electric vehicle charging station in London, which opened on the 28th of September. The growth in the number of EV charging points coupled with the temporary decline in the availability of petrol in the UK may indicate a sliding doors moment in the adoption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Li Auto Inc#Ev#Nio Inc#Xpeng Inc#Sino Auto Insights
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Hits 7-Month High After Record China Sales Tees-Up Q3 Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares hit a seven-month high Tuesday after the carmaker defied a sharp slowdown in China to record its best-ever September sales tally from the world's biggest car market. Tesla sold 56,006 of its China-made vehicles in that market last month, data from the...
STOCKS
investing.com

EVgo vs. Blink Charging: Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock is a Better Choice?

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure companies such as EVgo (EVGO) and Blink Charging (BLNK) remain unprofitable but are forecast to grow sales at an exponential rate going forward. Which stock between the two should be part of your portfolio today?.If you’re bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) industry, then you should consider investing in ancillary EV companies. For example, one of the key factors that will drive EV adoption is the expansion of charging infrastructure.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Sales of electric vehicles in Europe will exceed those of conventional ones by 2028 (new survey)

More and more consumers are turning to electric cars. Sales of electric cars are expected to skyrocket during 2022. Almost 40% of consumers who plan to buy a new car in 2022 will choose an electric one. This percentage is increased compared to 2020 and 2021. Even those who already have an electric car, 77% say that their next car will also be electric. In total, 50% predict that they will buy a car (electric or with internal combustion engine), an increase of 17% compared to November 2020. In fact, 65% of them say that they will buy one within the next 12 months.
CARS
investing.com

Avoid These 2 Overvalued Electric Vehicle Stocks Popular on Reddit

Despite gaining traction, the electric vehicle (EV) industry’s growth hinges on sufficient deployment of charging stations and continued gains in efficiency. The industry is still hampered by a semiconductor shortage, which is expected to last until next year. Hence, fundamentally weak EV stocks popular on Reddit such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (GOEV) are best avoided now.The Reddit community came into the limelight earlier this year, following the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short-squeeze in January. However, this squeeze was short-lived owing to GME’s weak fundamentals. The community is also taking an active interest in the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Zacks.com

Chip Crunch Hit US Auto Sales in Q3: ETFs, Stocks in Focus

After showing strength in the first half of 2021, the U.S. auto industry lost momentum owing to the global chip shortage and other supply chain disruption that has led to a spike in auto prices. U.S. sales tumbled about 26% in September with automakers selling just around a million vehicles during the month, according to Edmunds.com. For the third quarter, U.S. sales dropped 13% year over year to 3.4 million vehicles.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Lucid Group vs. Canoo: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Choice?

Lucid Group (LCID) and Canoo (GOEV) are part of the electric vehicle (EV) market and are poised to grow revenue at a robust pace in the upcoming quarters. Which between the two stocks is a better investment today?. Several stocks part of the electric vehicle (EV) industry had a spectacular...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Tesla Beats Delivery Expectations in Q3

Tesla announced on Saturday that it had delivered 241,300 electric vehicles last quarter, beating the projections of analysts who had predicted roughly 220,900 deliveries of EVs, reported CNBC. In addition, Tesla also produced 237,823 cars during the period that ended on September 30th of this year according to the press...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it had delivered a record electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates after Chief Executive Elon Musk asked staff to "go super hardcore" to make a quarter-end delivery push. Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
investing.com

China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday. China has been engaged this year in a...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Tesla's High Stock Price 'Justified,' Analyst Says After Q3 Deliveries Beat

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares traded higher Monday morning after the electric vehicle maker reported better-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the third quarter. Investors reacted positively to the delivery beat, but Bank of America analyst John Murphy said Monday that Tesla’s $767 billion market cap leaves little room for valuation upside. The...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy