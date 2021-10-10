3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks That Beat Sales in Q3
While the global chip shortage continues to impact Chinese EV companies, the industry has immense long-term growth potential. So, popular Chinese EV stocks NIO Inc. (NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), and Li Auto Inc. (LI), which beat their third-quarter vehicle sales estimates, could be worth watching.Despite the semiconductor chip shortage severely affecting the electric vehicle (EV) industry, EV sales of Chinese companies have gotten a boost due to government subsidies and other preferential policies. In addition, the Chinese government would like 20% of new cars sold to be new energy vehicles by 2025.www.investing.com
