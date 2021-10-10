EP-317 Hoby Wedler, Ph.D. Chemist and Entrepreneur
Every now and then, I get to host an episode where the conversation has very little to do with beer or other kinds of beverage alcohol. This is another one of those opportunities as we hear from Hoby Wedler, an organic chemist with a Ph.D. from UC-Davis, an entrepreneur, teacher, and genuinely positive guy. If I had my way, I’d likely put that last description first for sake of what Hoby radiates out into the world.www.goodbeerhunting.com
