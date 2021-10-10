Week 5 Afternoon Games Open Thread

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season continues with a full slate of afternoon games following the Jets and the Falcons morning game in London. Perhaps the best of the early afternoon games has the 3-1 Green Bay Packers squaring off against the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals. Here we get a matchup of generations, as the aging but still great Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers against the young and rapidly ascending Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The rest of the early afternoon games feature the Philadelphia Eagles against the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints against the Washington Football Team, the Miami Dolphins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans.