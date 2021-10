Is there no shame amongst "journalists" these days? I've seen stories by Niomi Harris on the Daily Mail and Katy Hallam in the Birmingham Mail about Adam forgetting himself and kissing Katya at the end of their AT, implying "fans went wild" and his fiancee has posted heartbreaking TikTok videos. These "journalists" have form for writing drivel, composed of stock phrase bingo items that a 14 year old on work experience could improve upon. But it does cause comment to the extent that people are saying something is going on between them, Katya should be sacked because "she has a reputation".

