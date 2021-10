Like you, we’ve had a hell of a year at Lookout Santa Cruz. It’s been an amazing Boardwalk Giant Dipper of a ride. We knew that digital news start-up life would be eventful and uneven, but we, of course, had no way of factoring in the curveball of COVD-19. Now (can we say it, can we believe it?) life is returning more and more to normal, and we want to get into a more normal rhythm of talking with you -- Lookout’s best readers.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO