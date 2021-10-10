CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operators Should Consider Alternative Financial Performance Indicators, CLA Report Says

By Amy Stulick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial performance indicators for nursing homes are changing at this point in the pandemic — instead of interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDA)—operators should instead be looking at alternative drivers of performance: occupancy, skilled mix and staffing, as well as external market fundamentals. CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) prefers these drivers over more traditional...

The Real Value Behind Key Performance Indicators

Business owners rely on accurate financial statements and reports to provide insight into business performance. Aside from jumping to the bottom line, there are a variety of methods that can be used to analyze your financials further. Chief among these methods are the use of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which are typically calculations or formulas that distill your financial information into a digestible statistic. Below are areas to focus your analysis of KPIs and items to consider when establishing KPIs specific to your industry.
American Healthcare REIT Aims to Further Grow Trilogy Portfolio After Merger

American Healthcare REIT plans to increase its investment in skilled nursing operator Trilogy Health Services post-merger, CEO Danny Prosky told Skilled Nursing News. It’s going to be the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) “primary source of growth” in the SNF market. Trilogy, the 12th-largest senior living provider in the United...
CLA partners with NABA to increase diversity in accounting

CliftonLarsonAllen is teaming up with the National Association of Black Accountants to encourage more diversity, equity and inclusion in the accounting profession. The partnership represents a first of its kind corporate sponsorship for NABA. As part of the effort, CLA is committing to increase workforce diversity, expand its talent pool and improve the representation of Black individuals within the profession. The Top 10 Firm is also providing office space to NABA at its Greenbelt, Maryland location and other CLA offices around the country.
Operators Recognize Economic Value of Hyperscale Architecture, says Report

DriveNets recently shared the results of a survey of telecom network executives conducted by STL Partners indicating that operators recognize the economic value of a hyperscale architecture and the inevitability of disaggregated cloud-native networks, but their perspectives and plans to pursue these goals vary greatly. Against that backdrop, the report...
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Oct. 15

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel MKTG Sports + Entertainment Name Curran Managing Director, Americas MKTG Sports + Entertainment Global CEO Matt Manning announced the appointment of Dominic Curran as Managing Director, Americas, a new position. Curran joins MKTG from Gravity Road Sports, part of the You & Mr Jones Group, where he led brand tech solutions for clients in sports. Slam Hires Nike Veteran Les Green as CEO Basketball brand SLAM has announced that Les Green has been named the company’s new CEO, effective Oct. 11, 2021. Green, a former marketing executive for...
U.S. Department of Labor Sues Luxury Car Dealer for Firing Employee for Raising Concerns over COVID-19

Hi Tech Motorcars LLC terminated employee for warning managers and coworkers. The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit against an Austin luxury car dealer for firing an employee who warned managers and other co-workers about potential COVID-19 hazards in the workplace. An OSHA investigation found Hi Tech Motorcars LLC, Hi Tech Imports LLC and Hi Tech Luxury Imports LLC violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act when it retaliated against the worker in December 2020. After learning a co-worker had tested positive for coronavirus, the employee requested that management notify other employees immediately of their exposure.
Additional Locations to Require Proof of Vax or Negative Test Monday

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday for access to. Seated dining in all restaurants including fast food restaurants;. Liquor manufacturers conducting retail liquor sales; and. Liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a liquor restaurant or tavern permit. Food...
