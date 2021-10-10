CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Truss plots reset of UK foreign and trade policy -FT

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Oct 10 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is planning to reset the UK's foreign and trade policy to strike more security and technology pacts in the style of the recent AUKUS deal involving Australia and the United States, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Truss is also planning diplomatic visits to many EU capitals in the coming months, the FT said.

The minister will focus her diplomatic efforts on regions with the biggest bearing on Britain’s security and commercial interest, the FT said, citing Foreign Office insiders with knowledge of the plans.

104.1 WIKY

U.S. trade deal is not the “be all and end all” -UK’s Truss

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A deal with the United States is not the “be all and end all” of trade agreements, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday. Former trade minister Truss said she wanted to see the United States begin trade talks, but there were lots of fast-growing countries around the world who wanted to do trade deals with Britain.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK lays ground for 2022 Gulf trade talks

The UK is aiming to deepen trade ties with the Gulf in a move that will mark one of its most controversial negotiation efforts to date. Trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan will hold talks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general Dr Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf and members of the Bahrain government, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the GCC, on Friday.The move comes as the trade department calls for views on how it should approach talks asking for views from businesses and civil society. It is hoping to negotiate with a block of Gulf states, rather than pursuing bilateral...
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Business Briefing: Why the UK is funding foreign car firms

Advanced Propulsion Centre boss explains logic behind grants to lure EV innovators. REE Automotive is an Israeli start-up with a smart head office in a leafy suburb of Tel Aviv and a listing on the New York stock market that values it at roughly $1.68 billion (£1.24bn). So why did UK taxpayers give it £12.4 million in August to further develop its EV platform?
BUSINESS
Liz Truss
audacy.com

Irish foreign minister warns of breakdown in EU-UK relations

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s foreign minister has warned that British demands risk a “further breakdown in relations” with the European Union ahead of talks this week aimed at resolving the impasse over the Brexit agreement. Simon Coveney posted the remarks on Twitter after the U.K.’s Brexit minister reiterated his insistence...
POLITICS
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Poultry Site

Lack of foreign workers leaves UK poultry industry vulnerable

Despite the UK government announcing temporary visas for 5,500 poultry workers in September, emerging reporting from FarmingUK shows that poultry businesses are still struggling to stay solvent. Since the UK left the EU in January 2020, the number of foreign-born workers has been decreasing, stressing the agricultural sectors that rely...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit: UK not interested in solving protocol problems, claims Ireland’s foreign minister

The Republic of Ireland has accused the UK of “shifting the playing field” away from solutions in talks to resolve post-Brexit trading tensions in Northern Ireland.Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said Boris Johnson’s government had “dismissed” the EU’s proposals aimed at easing trading issues before they had even been published.In a deepening row with Mr Johnson’s Brexit minister Lord David Frost, Mr Coveney also said it is a “bit rich” for Britain’s negotiator to accuse him of causing problems on Twitter.“Each time that the EU comes forward with new ideas and new proposals to try and solve problems, they are dismissed before...
EUROPE
U.K.
Flight Global.com

IATA’s Walsh slams UK testing policy and Heathrow charges

In addressing the Aviation Club in London on 13 October, IATA director general Willie Walsh was back on familiar territory – both in terms of location and subject matter. As head of British Airways from 2005 and then during a decade at the the helm of its parent company IAG, Walsh was seldom shy of questioning cost levels at its London Heathrow hub or – perhaps most evident at the height the ash cloud-related restrictions in 2010 – challenging the validity of air travel regulations or UK government policy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK's Sunak considers cutting VAT on household energy bills- FT

(Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a cut to the 5% rate of value-added tax on household energy bills, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/3aMyzo8 on Sunday. Government officials briefed on the Budget preparations said Sunak had looked at reducing the 5% VAT, but no decisions had been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

