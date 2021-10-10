CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horner never doubted Hamilton would have to pit

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull team principal Christian Horner says he never doubted that Lewis Hamilton would have to stop for a change of tyres before the end of the Turkish Grand Prix. Despite coming out top in qualifying, Hamilton started Sunday's race from 11th place after incurring a ten place grid drop for taking a new engine. By the time the race leaders made their pit stops he was running in fourth behind Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

