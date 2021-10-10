Horner never doubted Hamilton would have to pit

Lewis Hamilton believes he has a challenging race day ahead at the Turkish Grand Prix despite setting the fastest times during Friday practice. Mercedes has opted to take a power unit penalty at Istanbul Park, with Hamilton set for a 10-place grid drop on Sunday as a result of a new internal combustion engine (ICE). Confirmation of the penalty came on Friday morning and Hamilton then duly set the pace across both practice sessions, but he says his approach is no different as he needs a strong car in both qualifying and the race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO