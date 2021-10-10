Matt Ryan hits milestone as Falcons down Jets in London
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in London. Ryan became the seventh NFL player to complete 5,000 passes in his career after his 5-yard toss to Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter. Ryan (57,099) also moved past former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (57,023) into eighth place in all-time passing yards.www.nationalfootballpost.com
