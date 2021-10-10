CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matt Ryan hits milestone as Falcons down Jets in London

National football post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in London. Ryan became the seventh NFL player to complete 5,000 passes in his career after his 5-yard toss to Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter. Ryan (57,099) also moved past former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (57,023) into eighth place in all-time passing yards.

www.nationalfootballpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons win because of the greatness of Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off their second win of the season in London as Matt Ryan led a surprising offensive attack. The quarterback threw to virtually every pass-catcher on the roster while on his way to passing Eli Manning to become the 8th most prolific passer of all time. Ryan...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Matt Ryan
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: So how much blame does Matt Ryan deserve?

In yet another “here we go again” moment, the Atlanta Falcons had a lead late in a football game, yet watched it evaporate, losing 34-30 to the visiting Washington Football Team. The loss drops our Falcons to a 1-3 record, with a trip to London and a game against the New York Jets (who won a game today) before Atlanta’s week six bye.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan throws fourth TD pass

The Falcons’ offense is making some headway this week against Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to running back Mike Davis. Following a questionable roughing the passer call on fourth down, Atlanta quickly cashed in for six. Watch below as Ryan connects...
NFL
USA Today

Falcons fantasy recap: Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson go off

Once again, a majority of Falcons players fell short of their fantasy projections in Week 4. The only two players to eclipse their projections were quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Cordarrelle Patterson. If you haven’t picked Patterson up in your league just yet, it’d be wise to do so before he’s gone.
NFL
KEYT

Falcons, Jets decline ‘bowl-week’ approach to London game

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets each chose to stay at their home practice sites this week before Sunday’s game in London. In the past, other teams have spent the full week in London before games. The Falcons and Jets opted for Thursday night flights. Each team is motivated to make the most of the opportunity for a win. The Jets will try to build momentum off last week’s 27-24 overtime win over Tennessee. The Falcons, who are the home team, will try to recover from last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons have their bye next week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#New York Giants
chatsports.com

Falcons are 3 point favorites against the Jets in London

In an effort to drum up attention in the NFL over in Europe, the NFL is showcasing two one-win teams in London. Falcons fans get the honor of waking up early to watch their this team that is struggling to win at home trying to win at a neutral site if the players can overcome jet lag.
NFL
New York Post

Falcons vs. Washington line, prediction: Roll with Matt Ryan

I’m known as a dog-or-pass bettor. Underdogs weren’t barking nearly as loudly in Week 3, but we were still happy in the home office, as we went 4-3 ATS with our Best Bets last week, and even better on the VSiN NFL Best Bets page at 4-1 ATS (9-6 ATS overall).
NFL
Yardbarker

Calvin Ridley Won't Travel or Play for Falcons vs. Jets in London

Earlier this week, in reflecting on how the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and on how star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well, new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke frankly about Ridley's work. "Up and down," said...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses four TDs in losing effort

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Jets listed as underdogs against Falcons in 2021 NFL London Games

The Jets broke into the win column in thrilling fashion against the Titans last weekend, but that victory has not been enough to improve their standing with oddsmakers ahead of their matchup with the Falcons in the 2021 NFL London Games. New York is an underdog for the fifth straight...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watching tape (again) with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Right before the 2021 NFL season started, I was able to watch tape with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and here’s a first — a month later, Matt and I were able to follow up with four plays that have helped to define Atlanta’s passing game so far. We discuss his connections with new targets Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as how he and head coach Arthur Smith have worked to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley will miss game against Jets in London for 'personal matter'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Calvin Ridley, the Falcons’ leading receiver, was not at practice Thursday and will not travel with the team to London for the game Sunday against the New York Jets. The Falcons described Ridley’s situation as a “personal matter.”. Also, wide receiver Russell Gage and defensive tackle...
NFL
SkySports

Kyle Pitts praised by Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith after starring in Atlanta Falcons win in London

No Calvin Ridley, no Russell Gage, no problem for Arthur Smith, who unleashed his fourth overall pick tight end for 119 yards and a touchdown upon the NFL's return to London. Lofty expectations surrounding Pitts were heightened further during the offseason when the Falcons traded seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan closes in on 5K completions, a

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan doesn’t remember them all. The first one … sure. The big moments … without a doubt. But so many of the passes Ryan has completed over the past 14 seasons have blurred into a tapestry. When you’ve had thousands of them, to 79 players, even...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy