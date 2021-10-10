CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football cracks top ten in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

By Andrew Brewster
 6 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another win, and another advancement in the polls for Michigan State football. The Spartans were able to control Rutgers on the road behind the heroics and big play ability of Kenneth Walker III and Jalen Nailor. The win was able to finally put them in the top ten of the AFCA Coaches Poll and they now sit at No. 9.

This is the first time the Spartans have been in the top ten since Sept. 18, 2016.

The Big Ten is well represented in the top ten. Penn State is No. 8, Michigan is No. 7, Ohio State is No. 6 and Iowa is No. 2. MSU fans might be frustrated to note that Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama all sit ahead of them in the top ten despite all having one loss on the season but the Spartans will have every chance to go ahead of them in the coming weeks.

Best photos from Michigan State's 31-13 victory over Rutgers

