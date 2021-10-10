Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) inactive vs. Lions

The 0-4 Detroit Lions will be playing the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis this Sunday. The Lions are coming off a 24-14 loss to their division-rival Chicago Bear, while the Vikings are coming off a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Both of these teams do not have much talent to offer, so it should actually be a close game with some good prop bets.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO