Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) inactive vs. Lions
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions. Cook will miss his second game of the season with an ankle injury initially sustained during the Vikings' 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed the next week's contest against the Seattle Seahawks before rushing for 34 yards in Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Cleveland Browns last Sunday.www.tucsonpost.com
Comments / 0