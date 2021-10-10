CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Non-Profit Pays Off Mortgage For Widow Of Stockton Fallen Officer

By KOVR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON (KOVR) -- The family of a fallen hero now has a forever home. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage of fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn. “They emailed me yesterday and I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” Tela Inn told CBS13. “Just to know that no matter what happens, that my kids have a home that they can come to, a home that all of our memories as a family the past two years were in this home.”

