Mornings on Main Street

mainstreet-nashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest episode of Nashville's most fun and local morning news show - Mornings on Main Street, hosted by Big Joe Dubin.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

myleaderpaper.com

Main & Mill Street Fest scheduled today

The 2021 Main & Mill Brewing Co. and Barrelworks Street Fest is set for 2-11 p.m. today (Oct. 9) on Festus Main Street in front of and inside the eating and drinking establishment at 240 E. Main St. The event will include free live music and refreshments for sale and...
FESTUS, MO
castlerocknewspress.net

Strolling, shopping and sipping on Littleton's Main Street

Main Street through downtown Littleton was closed to traffic and converted into a street market Oct. 9 for the monthly “Second Saturdays” event, the final one of the season. Purveyors of art, jewelry, pottery, clothing and vintage goods drew shoppers, who also enjoyed the fall sunshine, visited the street’s permanent...
LITTLETON, CO
newscenter1.tv

Bierborse event attracts hundreds to Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, the 11th annual Bierborse Festival brought hundreds to Main Street Square in Rapid City. On somewhat of a drizzly day, members of the public were able to enjoy the beer olympics, keg bowling, corn hole and some local brews. A total of 168 presale...
RAPID CITY, SD
mainstreet-nashville.com

Grigsby named Main Street Nashville editor

Karen Grigsby has been named editor of Main Street Nashville. Grigsby joined Main Street Nashville as news editor in February and helped launch the Nashville daily e-newspaper in March.A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Grigsby spent 18 years as a copy editor and digital producer with The Tennessean. Before that, she worked at newspapers in Naples, Florida, and Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, TN
myrye.com

Meals on Main Street Hosts Inaugural Fun Run

Meals on Main Street (MOMS) in Port Chester, also known as Caritas, is hosting its inaugural fun run on Sunday, October 17th. MOMS is a food hub that has been working to end food insecurity in the Port Chester area for the past 30 years. Several Rye residents are involved...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Concord Monitor

New home store opens on North Main Street

Carolyn Herrick wants everyone’s home to be as cozy as her childhood house in Bow, where her mom created a perpetually warm atmosphere for guests with candles burning, music playing, and a space that felt welcoming. As a child, her mom called her a “homebody,” because she was always happy...
BOW, NH
WCVB

Monday, October 18: Main Streets and Back Roads of Bethel, Maine

NEW YORK — A trip to Bethel, Maine usually includes skiing, but Anthony Everett discovers the area is just as fun in the fall. The region shines; in fact, there are gemstones in the ground here (and a piece of Mars at a local museum). Anthony also checks out the North American Wife-Carrying Championship (as a spectator, not a participant!), tries Laotian food for lunch then picks up roadside pies from Puzzle Mountain Bakery for dessert.
wcyb.com

Scarecrows returning to Greeneville Main Street for 12th year

Halloween is approaching, and that means it is time for scarecrows to return to Main Street in Greeneville. The 12th annual contest is filled with colorful displays. 25 scarecrows are entered this year, with eight different categories for the public to vote on. The scarecrows all have different themes. Southbound...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Main Street showcases local style

Corsicana Main Street's Strut Down Beaton fall fashion show was moved Thursday to the Palace Theatre due to threat of rain. Residents modeled fashions from local boutiques including Sweet Tangerine, The Pink Peony, The Red Brumby, Gypsy Haven, Emporium 1905, Tom Adam’s Jewelry and The Children’s Shop.
CORSICANA, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Main Street presents Mimosas at the Market

Join Corsicana Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 downtown for Mimosas at the “Flower” Market. It will have fall flowers, pumpkins, mums and more!. Both pocket parks will be full of craft vendors and with a line up of amazing musicians at the host store, Victorian Sample. Don’t forget to visit the pumpkin patch at The Square Root at 222 Main St.
CORSICANA, TX
Atlantic City Press

Back to School Night at North Main Street School

A warm, late afternoon sky blanketed with grey clouds did not stop families from coming out for Back to School Night at North Main Street School on Sept. 21. Ms. Katie Jackson, the gym teacher, neatly arranged the colorful pre-wrapped snacks of pretzels, popcorn, cookies and rows of bottled of water. Ms. Denise Keen, the librarian, stacked a mountain of books for students to take home as their own. Teachers stood at the ready to share samples of new material and posters made by students. Mr. Timothy Kelly, the technology teacher, prepared the equipment needed for the speakers of the day.
EDUCATION
Wetumpka Herald

Southern Twist Boutique opens on Main Street

A ribbon cutting was held at the Southern Twist Boutique, located at 436 Main St., on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The boutique carries apparel for women of all sizes, as well as jewelry, shoes, accessories, bath salts, soaps, and more. Most Popular. Multimedia. Updated Sep 22, 2021. Updated Sep 15, 2021.
RETAIL
1045wjjk.com

Downtown Restaurant Set To Close After 23 Years

The end of an era is coming soon. After 23 years in downtown Indianapolis, Mikado on Illinois street has announced that they will be closing down. A statement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook, which thanked workers and customers, but didn’t mention a reason for the closure. According to WISH, you have until early December to pop in for a visit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
piratesandprincesses.net

Fight Breaks Out at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

It seems that tensions were high at HHN in Orlando, so much so that a brawl broke out a couple of days ago. There was a video posted by someone who was allegedly in line. According to Cinema Blend her name is Leslie Diaz. It’s not clear what started the...
ORLANDO, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s a peek inside Meijer’s new Rivertown Market in Detroit

There’s a new neighborhood grocery store in Detroit, and it’s causing quite a buzz. Meijer just opened its Rivertown Market on East Jefferson Avenue last week. This is an area that doesn’t have many options when it comes to picking up produce, and the locals are flooding in. Shoppers will...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Gate City

Main Street Art Center will open in Mt. Pleasant

When most other people are whining and crying about the pandemic, economy and lack of help and goods, Lorri Lee Miller is taking a bold step and opening a new business in Mt. Pleasant—Main Street Art Center. An artist herself, she wondered why Mt. Pleasant didn’t have an art center like all the other surrounding communities—Burlington, Ft. Madison, Fairfield and Washington. Aware of the substantial artist community within Mt. Pleasant, and wanting a place to display her own art without having to travel to another town, she looked for an available space. Voila, 106 South Main Street, beside Brown’s Shoe Fit was available. A 2000 square feet building with a window on Main, it is ideal for what she wants to establish: a non-profit art center that will feature an art store, gallery, classroom and studio for artists who need a place to work. The Main Street Art Center will be for fine art only, no crafts.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
baysideoc.com

Cruisin’ Berlin steers back to Main Street this Saturday

(Oct. 7, 2021) Main Street in Berlin will be shut down on Saturday to display hotrods, muscle cars and vintage vehicles during the semi-annual “Cruisin’ Berlin,” event that takes place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 and submitted on arrival with Main Street parking reserved for...
BERLIN, MD
New York Post

This mobile home in Nashville really sold for an astounding $1.5M

Nashville’s hot real estate market has made it one of the top cities for competitive housing prices. But one particular residence may have some people scratching their heads. A small mobile home located in the Music City has been sold for a whopping $1.5 million, according to the local Fox...
NASHVILLE, TN

