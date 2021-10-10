Mornings on Main Street

When most other people are whining and crying about the pandemic, economy and lack of help and goods, Lorri Lee Miller is taking a bold step and opening a new business in Mt. Pleasant—Main Street Art Center. An artist herself, she wondered why Mt. Pleasant didn’t have an art center like all the other surrounding communities—Burlington, Ft. Madison, Fairfield and Washington. Aware of the substantial artist community within Mt. Pleasant, and wanting a place to display her own art without having to travel to another town, she looked for an available space. Voila, 106 South Main Street, beside Brown’s Shoe Fit was available. A 2000 square feet building with a window on Main, it is ideal for what she wants to establish: a non-profit art center that will feature an art store, gallery, classroom and studio for artists who need a place to work. The Main Street Art Center will be for fine art only, no crafts.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO