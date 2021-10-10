Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) inactive vs. Lions

For the third straight week, the Vikings will head into a game with some uncertainty surrounding star running back Dalvin Cook. After missing two days of practice due to his sprained right ankle, Cook returned Friday on a limited basis and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook said Wednesday he was planning to play against the Lions, but head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he could be a game-time decision.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO