Arizona State

Arizona Reports 2,182 More COVID-19 Cases and 32 More Deaths

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,118.601 cases and 20,382 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The Arizona Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard...

Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,143 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 493 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 493 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 356 are confirmed cases and 137 are probable cases. The one new death happened this month and was a person 65 years or older. There have been 8,550 total hospitalizations and 126,989 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,232. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 341 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,182; Active cases at 5,963

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 341 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 149,678, up from Wednesday (149,337). While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 341, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (267) and antigen, or new probable, cases (75), there were 342 new cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

4,485 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,485 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing state totals to 1,506,609 known cases since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

The Latest: Pennsylvania virus cases rise among vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The proportion of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents has risen sharply in the past month, although the shot remains broadly protective. That’s according to new statewide health data. The latest Department of Health statistics on so-called “breakthrough” infections show from Sept. 5 to Oct....
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State reining in childhood infections; 5,725 additional cases, 82 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,725 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total in a week. The seven-day total 32,277 cases calculates to a daily average of 4,611 cases per day, down 7% from a week ago, and up 7% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1,502,124 infections statewide. Childhood Infections An updated weekly report on coronavirus ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Deaths Near 58,000 As Hospitalizations Drop

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Nearly 58,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. The report listed 57,859 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 56,667 in a report issued last week. Lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred. While the death toll has increased, the state has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and the first half of October. The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that 2,938 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Friday, a 24 percent drop from a week earlier. The number cited by the hospital association was lower than a total posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. That total showed 3,257 people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19. Regardless, the numbers reflect significant decreases in hospitalizations since summer, as the state hit a peak of more than 17,000 people hospitalized in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD

