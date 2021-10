We have waited for more than a year to host the Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers awards ceremony in person – again. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the responsible decision to hold the 2020 event virtually. Now, as we prepare to host the 2021 Class of 18 Difference Makers celebratory event in person on Dec. 9 at the newly remodeled Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, we continue to face the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic. Yet, at the same time, we have much to be thankful for, including the strength of our community.

