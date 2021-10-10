Meet The MBA Class Of 2023: Janet Genser, University Of Michigan (Ross)

Tell us about your life before HBS. I was born and raised in the suburbs of L.A. I grew up dancing at Guatemalan family parties, learning about leadership as the older sister to two younger brothers, and being my mom’s sales partner in elementary school as she sold Avon products. I wasn’t supposed to go to college because my family couldn’t afford it but thanks to QuestBridge, a non-profit that helps low-income high-achieving students attend the nation’s top schools, I received a full-ride scholarship to attend the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. When I got there, I didn’t know what “finance” was, let alone “investment banking.” As a first-gen student I learned from my surroundings, figured out how to navigate the wild Wall Street recruiting process, and started my career as an investment banking analyst after graduation. I eventually decided to take a less common path and pivoted into strategy. That’s where it became painfully evident that in order to become the Latina executive I knew I wanted to be one day, I needed to own my voice. I needed to find a way to have comfort with raising my hand in meetings and respectfully disagreeing with others’ viewpoints. I needed to forever let go of “calladita te ves más bonita.”

