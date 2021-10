On September 27, 2021, Anoshua Chaudhuri, Professor of Economics at the Lam Family College of Business, alumni Adam Young (M.S., ’21) and Manpreet Kaur (MBA, ’20) were recognized by the City and County of San Francisco Small Business Commission with a Certificate of Honor for their contributions to the people of San Francisco and its small businesses through their 2021 research on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected small businesses in San Francisco. Findings from their “San Francisco Small Business COVID-19 Impact Survey” will be used to help shape policy decisions.

