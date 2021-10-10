CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson’s struggles doom offense again, Jets lose in London

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zach Wilson- and Mike LaFleur-led Jets offense couldn’t find any sort of rhythm in its Sunday morning loss to Atlanta. There was hope; there was optimism coming off the Jets‘ huge Week 4 win over Tennessee — their first of the 2021 season. The offense looked better against the...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jets 27, Titans 24: Zach Wilson’s first NFL win comes in thrilling fashion (Highlights)

Behind a strong defensive effort that earned seven sacks and two touchdown passes from Zach Wilson, the New York Jets earned a 27-24 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Wilson threw for 297 yards as he helped the Jets erase an early nine-point deficit while the team withstood a 157-yard rushing effort from star Titans rusher Derrick Henry.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson named NFL Rookie of the Week

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson named Week 4 NFL Rookie of the Week. Anyone who watched Zach Wilson play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans more than likely saw their jaw hit the floor at one point or another over the course of the game. Why? Well … that’s...
NFL
newyorkcitynews.net

Zach Wilson leads Jets to OT win over Titans

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the New York Jets went overtime to pull off their first victory of the season by rallying to defeat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (1-3) nearly won the game on their...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
newyorkjets.com

WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

The Jets face challenges on both sides of the ball as they warm up for the second home game of the 2021 season, against the 2-1 Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. On one side, QB Zach Wilson and the offense want to get the ball rolling after three losses with limited yardage gained and touchdowns scored. And to do it, Wilson will have to coordinate quickly with a wideout group that will be missing two injured players, rookie Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith, but that will gain the services of two other WRs who have made virtually no appearances this regular season.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson has breakthrough performance in overtime win against Titans

There were no boos raining down on Zach Wilson in the Jets’ 27-24 overtime victory against the Titans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon — only cheers. Wilson erased the memory of his home field debut against the Patriots, proving his worth as the No. 2 overall draft pick. He threw his first pair of touchdown passes at MetLife and brought Jets fans to their feet instead of throwing their souvenir towels and heading to the exit.
NFL
New York Post

Jets finally got Zach Wilson they’ve been waiting for — and boy was it fun

Zach Wilson lifted his arm toward the sky as the Titans’ field-goal attempt sailed wide left, then offered a couple of simple fist pumps for punctuation. If everything goes according to plan, this scene will mark a historic Jets moment. This will be the day that Wilson arrived as a winning franchise player for an organization that has wasted so much time trying to find one.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets' Zach Wilson, on record pace for sacks, must avoid Carr's record

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Ouch! Just call him Sack Wilson. Quarterback Zach Wilson is getting sacked at an alarming rate -- 15 in three games. In the last 35 years, the only Jets quarterbacks sacked more in a three-game span were Ken O'Brien (1987, 1989), Neil O'Donnell (1997) and the immortal Luke Falk (2019), who was basically a punching bag as a stand-in for Sam Darnold during the latter's bout with mononucleosis. O'Brien had it the worst -- 19 sacks during the '87 beatdown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
New York Post

Zach Wilson’s touchdown bomb wasn’t what impressed Jets most

While Zach Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Davis will lead all the highlight shows, Jets coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with less sexy throws. “What gets lost in the excitement of the explosive plays that he generated was … I think it was 14 of his 18 completions were [thrown] for 7 yards or less,” Saleh said. “He didn’t get hit, there were balls getting in and out of his hands. He had, I don’t have a QB rating in front of me or anything, but I know he was very efficient, and he can play that style of ball. And there was even more to be had in those situations, as we’re all aware that third down to close out the game, the shallow cross to [Ryan Griffin] to close out the game, there are opportunities for even more, which he’ll get better at.
NFL
kslsports.com

Zach Wilson Throws Two Quick Touchdowns Leading To Jets Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The first three quarters for former BYU and current New York Jets QB Zach Wilson wasn’t looking good but then the fourth quarter came. Zach Wilson and the Jets were trailing 17-10 early in the fourth quarter after Derrick Henry ran in his first TD of the day. Wilson then threw a beautiful ball after bobbling the snap to Jamison Crowder down to the five-yard line. After a two-yard run by the Jets, Wilson found Crowder again, this time for a three-yard TD to tie the game with 11:30 remaining in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Titans#Gang Green
talesbuzz.com

Joe Namath Talks Career, Zach Wilson, Jets

The Jets won their first game of the season Sunday. They now try to win one in another country. They head to London on Sunday to take on the 1-3 Falcons, looking to make it a two-game winning streak heading into their bye. Who better to talk about the state of the team after rookie QB Zach Wilson’s career day than Broadway Joe himself?
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Titans 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Comes of Age in OT Win

The Jets and the Titans gave everyone at MetLife Stadium a show Sunday and it was so good that the two teams took their battle into overtime. It was a familiar script early at MetLife Stadium as the Jets defense kept the team afloat and Zach Wilson and the offense weren't able to establish an early rhythm. But that script was flipped in the second half as Wilson was high voltage late, throwing a pair of TD passes and making a few jaw-dropping plays as the Jets topped the Tennessee Titans, 27-24, in overtime.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets WR Keelan Cole on Running Under Long Zach Wilson Throws: 'That's Fun'

When you talk about long-distance football, Jets wideout Keelan Cole is your go-to guy. Cole, after all, made the trip across the pond three times as a member of the Jaguars, and now he'll return with the Jets this week for Sunday's game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.
NFL
Newsday

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Jets' Zach Wilson joins beleaguered quarterback group with 8th interception

The New York Jets’ offensive struggles were on full display in Sunday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons but the most worrisome aspect of that is rookie Zach Wilson. Wilson was 21 of 34 for 297 yards, but after Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins picked off a pass intended for Keelan Cole, the rookie quarterback became the NFL’s interception leader with eight in five games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy