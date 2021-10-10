3 Things, North Dakota vs. Niagara

1. Does Mizzou’s coaching change make a difference?. Al Davis, come on down, you’re the next contestant to fix the worst Missouri defense in more than 30 years. Not 24 hours after Tennessee throttled the Tigers 62-24 last week, Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and replaced him with Davis, a 33-year-old defensive analyst. Can a position coach make a significant difference one week on the job? Mizzou should find out quickly. The Tigers have the nation’s worst rush defense (300.8 yards per game) coming into Saturday’s homecoming visit from North Texas, a team that features the nation’s No. 3 rusher in DeAndre Torrey, though nearly 48% of his yards came in a Week 1 win over FCS Northwestern State. Should the Mean Green defy logic and put the ball in the air, expect the Tigers to unleash their pass rush. Opponents have abused North Texas’ two offensive tackles, racking up 33 combined pressures and 24 hurries against left tackle Cole Brown and right tackle Jacob Brammer, per Pro Football Focus. Brown (21 pressures allowed) could be especially vulnerable against MU’s edge rushers. Also, North Texas has made a quarterback switch this week, going with Austin Aune, who rallied the Mean Green off the bench against Louisiana Tech two weeks ago.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO