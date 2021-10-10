CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things, North Dakota vs. Niagara

By Bob Fina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night, the University of North Dakota hockey team put the finishing touches on a series sweep against their non-conference opponent Niagara University. It was a team-first effort as UND won the game 4-0 and expanded their record to 31-2 against Atlantic Hockey foes. “Good two wins,” UND head...

South Dakota downs North Dakota in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes improve to 4-2 on the season with a 20-13 win over North Dakota at home. The Coyotes took the lead in the 1st quarter and never let go of it with a win over the Missouri Valley Conference Rival. For South Dakota, Carson Camp completed 16 of 23 passing attempts for 179 yards, with two touchdowns. Travis Theis led the way in rushing with 23 attempts for 138 yards. The two touchdowns came through the hands of Caleb Vander Esch and Wesley Eliodor.
The Biggest Football Rivalry In North Dakota

NDSU and UND have had a rivalry dating many years back. Many people wait all season for this intense game. The game today was one for the books. It was a defensive game with NDSU caming out on top with a final score of 16-10. It was a well-fought game for both teams and if you ask me both teams won, they were evenly matched.
Twin Peaks Debuts Store in Fargo, North Dakota

Twin Peaks has officially introduced its “Lodge Mantality” to the great state of North Dakota with the opening of its new Fargo sports lodge. Located at 1515 42nd St. S., the new 10,000-square-foot sports lodge features more than 80 massive TVs, so North Dakota State fans won’t miss a minute of the Bisons making yet another run at the Division II National Championship. And Twin Peaks knows how much Fargo loves its Bisons, which is why the restaurant’s iconic Elk statue in front of the lodge has been replaced with a Bison statue in support of the community’s beloved school!
WATCH: UND Hockey weekend preview, Week 1 vs Niagara

The Herald's Brad Schlossman previews UND's opening series against Niagara on Friday and Saturday. Schlossman goes over the expected lineup and which newcomers he's looking forward to seeing suit up at the Ralph. Also available in podcast form on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Pregame Reading:. Niagara at UND. When: 7:07...
Day/Panthers Face North Dakota State

UNI quarterback Theo Day says the Panther receivers and running backs have been a major factor in their success as they get ready to visit fifth-ranked North Dakota State. The Michigan State transfer says he has learned quickly how important the series with North Dakota State is. Day has led...
Denver Travels to North Dakota for Two Matches

Who: Denver (12-2, 3-1 SL) vs North Dakota State (8-9, 2-3) and North Dakota (1-16, 0-5) Where: Fargo, N.D. (Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse), Grand Forks, N.D. (Betty Engelstad Sioux Center) When: October 7 (6 PM MT), October 9 (11 AM MT) Links: Video (NDSU) Video (UND) | Live Stats (NDSU) Live...
UNI vs. North Dakota State Football Preview

North Dakota State University's football team has been beyond dominant the last ten years. They've been at the top -- or at least shared a spot at the top -- of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have a combined record of 135-11, have won eight of the last ten FCS Championships.
UNI suffers road loss at North Dakota State

(Fargo, ND) UNI was outscored 21-10 in the 2nd half and dropped a Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup on Saturday against North Dakota State. The Bison featured an extremely balanced offensive out put in their 34-20 victory with 182 yards passing and 181 yards rushing. Isaiah Weston had a big...
Omaha Heads to North Dakota For Two Game Trip

OMAHA, Neb. - The Mavericks toppled Oral Roberts earlier this week extending their win streak to four straight matches. The Mavericks took sole possession of the top spot in the Summit League standings as they remain the only undefeated team in league play. Omaha looks to carry its momentum into a pair of matches this week and remain at the top. First on the slate is a Thursday night match at North Dakota set to start at 7 p.m. Omaha closes the trip at North Dakota State on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Purple Eagles Open Season At No. 8 North Dakota

The Niagara men's ice hockey team opens its 2021-22 season at No. 8 North Dakota Friday, Oct. 8-Saturday, Oct. 9. The teams play at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday and 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Niagara Notes. The Purple Eagles went 7-12-3 overall in 2020-21 and 3-9-3-1 in Atlantic Hockey...
Mizzou vs. North Texas: Five things to watch

1. Does Mizzou’s coaching change make a difference?. Al Davis, come on down, you’re the next contestant to fix the worst Missouri defense in more than 30 years. Not 24 hours after Tennessee throttled the Tigers 62-24 last week, Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and replaced him with Davis, a 33-year-old defensive analyst. Can a position coach make a significant difference one week on the job? Mizzou should find out quickly. The Tigers have the nation’s worst rush defense (300.8 yards per game) coming into Saturday’s homecoming visit from North Texas, a team that features the nation’s No. 3 rusher in DeAndre Torrey, though nearly 48% of his yards came in a Week 1 win over FCS Northwestern State. Should the Mean Green defy logic and put the ball in the air, expect the Tigers to unleash their pass rush. Opponents have abused North Texas’ two offensive tackles, racking up 33 combined pressures and 24 hurries against left tackle Cole Brown and right tackle Jacob Brammer, per Pro Football Focus. Brown (21 pressures allowed) could be especially vulnerable against MU’s edge rushers. Also, North Texas has made a quarterback switch this week, going with Austin Aune, who rallied the Mean Green off the bench against Louisiana Tech two weeks ago.
Serratore and Armour look ahead to series with North Dakota

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Bemidji State University men's hockey Head Coach Tom Serratore and senior Ross Armour discuss the Beavers' upcoming home-and-home series versus University of North Dakota, the rivalry and tough nonconference schedule. For the complete interview, click here. The Beavers open the series with the Fighting Hawks at 7:07...
SIU to host North Dakota on homecoming weekend

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will play North Dakota on Saturday, October 16. It is also SIU’s homecoming weekend. The SIU Salukis moved three spots up in the national rankings to number 4 in both the coaches and media polls as of Tuesday, October 12. September 6, 2010...
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

ICYMI - The annual fundraiser for the broken chair is underway. Husker fans’ donations go to the Team Jack Foundation. If you can, make a donation and cheer on the Huskers to win back the best trophy NU plays for in the Big Ten!. The matchup with Minnesota wraps up...
