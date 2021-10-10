Tyson Fury Too Much for Deontay Wilder In Championship Rematch
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder came to Vegas with one goal: to go with the title of WBC Heavyweight Champion during the third fight in the trilogy between the the two men. Wilder suffered his first ever lost to Fury back in February of last year when his former trainer called the fight after he was hurt in the 7th round. After many delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated bout took center stage last night on October 9th.tide1009.com
