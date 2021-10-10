GATE CITY, VA - Kathy A. Sexton, age 59 of Gate City, VA was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Scott County VA on January 27, 1962 and was the daughter of the late George Monroe Darnell and Callie Mae (Edwards) Darnell. Other than her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by her brothers; Larry Lee Darnell and Charles Fred Darnell; a sister, Georgie Mae (Darnell) Ervin; father-in-law, Worley (Pops) Sexton.