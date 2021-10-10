Watch Halsey, Lindsey Buckingham Perform 'Darling' on 'SNL'

Halsey performed on SNL with special guest Lindsey Buckingham to sing her new song “Darling” off her fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. For the look, they stayed true to their all-black color palette as of late, sourcing a dramatic Christian Siriano gown from the fall/winter 2021 collection. Halsey works with Image Architect Law Roach on her outfits, and we’re not at all surprised that the duo delivered for SNL, finishing off the moment with black, mesh fingerless gloves and a netted hat, both of which were their own personal touches and not originally debuted on Siriano’s runway. The design features puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, a fitted, drop waist, and an architectural skirt that protrudes at the hips and seemingly forms a heart shape. If this is Halsey’s signature brand of spooky romantic, we’re certainly into the vibes. Ahead, see Halsey’s dress on the catwalk and rewatch their impressive performance alongside Buckingham on the show.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO