Confectionery Market Size 2021, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

Credit insurance can be defined as a commercial coverage against losses resultant of a failure of occupational mortgagors to pay their obligation to the insurer, usually due to liquidation. The coverage is geared to manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers who may be dependent on a few accounts and therefore could lose substantial income in the event of a liquidation/insolvency. It is often termed as bad-debt insurance. Credit insurance software is a full end-to-end software solution comprising an online portal for brokers and policyholders. It facilitates credit insurers to manage the lifecycle of their products, from commercial and risk underwriting to claim payment. The software supports all operations of a credit insurance firm such as policy set-up, applying for payment on costs invoices; premium calculation and invoicing coverage request handling and arbitration; payment under guarantee, claim to handle, and collection from the debtor (amicable and legal) when applicable.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO