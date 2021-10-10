STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA: 'Persona Non Grata' Is EXODUS's 'Best' Album So Far

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza was asked in a new interview with MetalgodZradiO if he would agree that the band's upcoming album, "Persona Non Grata", is the group's "best" effort to date. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, definitely. When we were recording it, and after we got done with it, we were saying that, and people are gonna say, 'Well, how can you say that when there's 'Bonded [By Blood]', 'Fabulous [Disaster]', 'Tempo Of The Damned', 'Exhibit B[: The Human Condition]', but this by far — yeah, this one's it. We all think that; we all know that — very much so. All of our performances, I think, are definitely well spoken for. Each of us had each other's back. It was a great way to record the compositions, the flow of the album."