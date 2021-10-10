CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA: 'Persona Non Grata' Is EXODUS's 'Best' Album So Far

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza was asked in a new interview with MetalgodZradiO if he would agree that the band's upcoming album, "Persona Non Grata", is the group's "best" effort to date. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, definitely. When we were recording it, and after we got done with it, we were saying that, and people are gonna say, 'Well, how can you say that when there's 'Bonded [By Blood]', 'Fabulous [Disaster]', 'Tempo Of The Damned', 'Exhibit B[: The Human Condition]', but this by far — yeah, this one's it. We all think that; we all know that — very much so. All of our performances, I think, are definitely well spoken for. Each of us had each other's back. It was a great way to record the compositions, the flow of the album."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Slash teases new album as “the best one we’ve done so far”

There’s a new Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators album ‘coming soon’ according to a new post on the guitarist’s social media platforms. And Slash says it’s “probably the best one we’ve done so far.”. In a short 13-second teaser clip posted on Facebook, seemingly filmed on a video...
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Indigo De Souza unleashes her rage and misery with album 'Any Shape You Take'

Indigo De Souza has been taking the folktronica indie scene by storm following the release of her sophomore album, “Any Shape You Take." Recommended to me by a close friend, I have not only found a brutally honest, grungy tale of grief in this album, but an undeniable diamond in the rough as well.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Feels 'Absolutely Amazing' Performing Live After Recent Weight Loss

During an appearance on an episode of the "BODS Mayhem Hour" podcast, EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza discussed his recent weight loss. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a work in progress every day. Every day it's a work in progress, believe me. It's not just lose it. Every day I have to work out and watch what I eat and just pay attention. And I'm still losing more… Actually, I've done two performances since I have lost weight, and I feel absolutely amazing live."
WEIGHT LOSS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MORBID ANGEL's STEVE TUCKER Launches Death Metal 'Supergroup' MALEFIC THRONE

Hells Headbangers has announced the signing of MALEFIC THRONE. The first fruit of this union will be the band's debut EP, "Malefic Throne", which is due in the coming year on CD, 12-inch vinyl and cassette tape formats. The effort will include the track "Deciding The Hierarchy", which can be streamed below.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Bible Black'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Bible Black". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song was written by Harris alongside BRITISH LION singer Richard Taylor and guitarist David Hawkins. Although a summer European...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist Says First Two Singles From 'A View From The Top Of The World' Are Not Fully Representative Of Album

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess spoke to "The Chuck Schute Podcast" about the band's upcoming album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22. Speaking about whether the first two singles from the LP, "Invisible Monster" and "The Alien", are representative of the whole effort, Jordan said: "DREAM THEATER fans are incredibly active — they all have opinions; they're all experts — which is an interesting space for us all, as the artists in the band, it's interesting to have that happening all the time.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIGHTWISH Announces May 2022 North American Tour

Finnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH have announced the North American leg of their "Human. :II: Nature." world tour 2022. The 10-date trek will kick off on May 6 in Montreal with stops in New York, Chicago, and Denver before concluding in Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at The Wiltern on May 20 and May 21. Joining the band as the special guest are fellow Finns BEAST IN BLACK.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Sneap
Person
Tom Hunting
Person
Rob Dukes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blabbermouth Net#Nuclear Blast Records
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Future Memories', Third Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Future Memories". It marks the third single and video from their new album "The Quest", which came out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy