A federal judge has ruled on a motion by XRP holders who want to intervene in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres says that while the XRP holders cannot intervene in the case, she will allow them to act as “amici curiae” in the SEC’s action against Ripple Labs Inc.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO