The South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority welcomes Binance’s action to restrict South Africans from opening new accounts to trade derivatives. Binance has engaged with the South African FSCA, and has announced that its services to South African clients will be redacted. Binance will no longer allow South Africans to trade futures, margins, options, and leveraged token products, will restrict existing South African residents who are users from opening new positions in derivatives, and give 90 days for users to close out all existing positions. After Jan. 6 2022, all positions in derivatives accounts will automatically be closed. The FSCA welcomes Binance’s amendments to its offerings in South Africa, where it is not domiciled.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO