Lottery

Axie Infinity (AXS) Binance LaunchPad Lottery Ticket Now Worth $250,000

 7 days ago

The Axie Infinity Binance Launchpad lottery token, following its $200 sale in October 2020 is now worth over $250,000. In October 2020, Binance’s Launchpad platform played host to the Axie Infinity (AXS) token sale in a lottery format. The odds of success in the Binance Launchpad lottery system is linked to the amount of Binance coin (BNB) held in a user’s account, and the amount of lottery tickets allocated to a user is dependent on this. Binance monitored the BNB balance of users at the time of the sale, taking a seven-day average of each user’s holdings.

