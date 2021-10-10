Axie Infinity (AXS) Binance LaunchPad Lottery Ticket Now Worth $250,000

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone bought a winning lotto ticket in Houston worth millions and they don’t even know it yet. A jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated $20.75 million was sold at the BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Blvd. for the Oct. 2 drawing. It matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-9-14-23-29-41). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $16,185,915.40 before taxes. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. “After watching Texas’ original jackpot game grow all summer long, we look forward to meeting...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO